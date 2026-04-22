J.T. Realmuto Injury: Heading to IL with back injury
The Phillies placed Realmuto on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lower-back injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Realmuto returned to the lineup Tuesday versus the Cubs after missing two games with the injury, but evidently the catcher's back is still bothering him. He will be eligible for activation May 2, but there's no word yet on Realmuto's timetable. Garrett Stubbs will take Realmuto's spot on the active roster and share the catcher position with Rafael Machan in Realmuto's stead.
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