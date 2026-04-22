J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto Injury: Heading to IL with back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

The Phillies placed Realmuto on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a lower-back injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Realmuto returned to the lineup Tuesday versus the Cubs after missing two games with the injury, but evidently the catcher's back is still bothering him. He will be eligible for activation May 2, but there's no word yet on Realmuto's timetable. Garrett Stubbs will take Realmuto's spot on the active roster and share the catcher position with Rafael Machan in Realmuto's stead.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Realmuto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Realmuto See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
27 days ago