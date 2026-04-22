J.T. Realmuto Injury: Lands on IL with back spasms

The Phillies placed Realmuto on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to back spasms, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto initially tweaked his back on a play at the plate in Friday's 9-0 loss to Atlanta, then started Saturday but left early after aggravating the injury. He was held out of the lineup for the next two days before returning to action in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs, but his back is apparently still presenting issues for him. The Phillies will shut Realmuto down for at least the next week and a half with the hope that the back problem resolves itself, though the veteran backstop is without an official timeline for a return. Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs will share the catching duties while Realmuto is on the mend.