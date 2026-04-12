J.T. Realmuto Injury: Managing sore foot
Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Realmuto is available for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks only in an emergency while contending with a sore foot, Ty Daubert of PhilliesNation.com reports.
Thomson indicated that Realmuto wasn't in line for a day off Sunday, but the Phillies are choosing to hold him out after the backstop took a foul ball off his foot during Saturday's 4-3 win. Rafael Marchan will handle catching duties in the series finale, but Realmuto could be ready to step back in behind the plate in Monday's game against the Cubs.
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