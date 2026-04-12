J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto Injury: Managing sore foot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Realmuto is available for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks only in an emergency while contending with a sore foot, Ty Daubert of PhilliesNation.com reports.

Thomson indicated that Realmuto wasn't in line for a day off Sunday, but the Phillies are choosing to hold him out after the backstop took a foul ball off his foot during Saturday's 4-3 win. Rafael Marchan will handle catching duties in the series finale, but Realmuto could be ready to step back in behind the plate in Monday's game against the Cubs.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
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