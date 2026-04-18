J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto Injury: More information due Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Realmuto aggravated a back injury Saturday, which he originally suffered in Friday's game against Atlanta, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

Realmuto was removed in the sixth inning from Saturday's game, but the original injury came Friday during a play at the plate. He is expected to be reevaluated Sunday morning, which should provide more information about a potential stint on the injured list.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
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