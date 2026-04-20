J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto Injury: Not ready to start Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Realmuto (back) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Realmuto will be on the bench for a second straight game while he contends with a sore back, which first surfaced during Friday's 9-0 loss to Atlanta. According to Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia, manager Rob Thomson said prior to Sunday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta that Realmuto was available for that game only in an emergency and added that the Phillies don't view the back issue as a long-term concern. That being said, if Realmuto is unable to resume catching within the next day or two, a stint on the 10-day injured list would become a likelier outcome.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Realmuto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Realmuto See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
16 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
23 days ago
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 26
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
25 days ago