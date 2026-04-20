J.T. Realmuto Injury: Not ready to start Monday

Realmuto (back) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs.

Realmuto will be on the bench for a second straight game while he contends with a sore back, which first surfaced during Friday's 9-0 loss to Atlanta. According to Cole Weintraub of NBC Sports Philadelphia, manager Rob Thomson said prior to Sunday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta that Realmuto was available for that game only in an emergency and added that the Phillies don't view the back issue as a long-term concern. That being said, if Realmuto is unable to resume catching within the next day or two, a stint on the 10-day injured list would become a likelier outcome.