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J.T. Realmuto Injury: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

The Phillies will hold Realmuto (foot) out of the starting nine for Wednesday's game in San Francisco, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

After being struck in the right foot by a foul tip while catching in the bottom of the first inning in Tuesday's 6-0 loss to the Giants, Realmuto was lifted from the game when his turn in the lineup came up in the top of the second. Fortunately for Realmuto, X-rays came back negative, but he'll receive at least one game off while he contends with bruising and soreness to the foot. Rafael Marchan will draw the start behind the dish Wednesday, but with a team off day on tap Thursday, Realmuto could be ready to resume catching in Friday's series opener versus the Diamondbacks.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
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