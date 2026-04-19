J.T. Realmuto Injury: Off Sunday due to back issue

Realmuto (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Realmuto's absence from the lineup for the series finale comes as little surprise after he was lifted from Saturday's 3-1 loss due to an aggravation of a back injury that initially cropped up Friday. According to Ty Daubert of PhilliesNation.com, manager Rob Thomson said that the Phillies are still evaluating Realmuto's injury, and the veteran backstop will be available off the bench Sunday only in an emergency. Rafael Marchan will draw the start behind the dish in place of Realmuto.