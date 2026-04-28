J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto Injury: On track for Saturday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 2:08pm

Realmuto (back) took batting practice on the field and did agility in the outfield Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Realmuto is eligible to return Saturday and it appears that he is trending towards a return then. The catcher landed on the 10-day injured list April 22 due to back spasms after initially tweaking his back the prior week.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
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