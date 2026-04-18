J.T. Realmuto Injury: Removed from Saturday's game

Realmuto was removed from Saturday's game against Atlanta due to lower back tightness, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when the injury occurred, but Rafael Marchan entered the game for Realmuto as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. Realmuto dealt with a sore foot about one week ago, though the issues don't look to be related. The severity of Realmuto's current injury is unclear.