J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto Injury: X-rays negative on wrist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Realmuto (wrist) underwent X-rays, which came back negative, following Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Dodgers, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto sustained a left wrist contusion when he was hit by a 97 mph fastball from Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the third inning, which ultimately forced him to exit the game an inning later. Manager Don Mattingly provided an update following the game, outlining that the catcher didn't suffer any additional structural damage, and that he expects that Realmuto "will be fine." He can be considered day-to-day ahead of the team's off day Monday before beginning a three-game set with the Padres at home Tuesday.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Realmuto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Realmuto See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Underperforming Hitters
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
10 days ago
Week 8 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 8 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago