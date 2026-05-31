J.T. Realmuto Injury: X-rays negative on wrist

Realmuto (wrist) underwent X-rays, which came back negative, following Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Dodgers, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto sustained a left wrist contusion when he was hit by a 97 mph fastball from Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the third inning, which ultimately forced him to exit the game an inning later. Manager Don Mattingly provided an update following the game, outlining that the catcher didn't suffer any additional structural damage, and that he expects that Realmuto "will be fine." He can be considered day-to-day ahead of the team's off day Monday before beginning a three-game set with the Padres at home Tuesday.