J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto News: Activated from IL, starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 10:24am

The Phillies activated Realmuto (back) from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto landed on the 10-day injured list in late April due to back spasms, but he has been given the green light to return following a minimum stint on the IL. Dylan Moore was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, meaning the Phillies will carry three catchers on the 26-man roster in Realmuto, Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs. Realmuto is slashing .259/.344/.352 with one home run and five RBI across 61 plate appearances this season, and he will start behind home plate and bat seventh against Miami on Saturday.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
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