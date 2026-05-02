J.T. Realmuto News: Activated from IL, starting Saturday
The Phillies activated Realmuto (back) from the 10-day injured list Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Realmuto landed on the 10-day injured list in late April due to back spasms, but he has been given the green light to return following a minimum stint on the IL. Dylan Moore was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, meaning the Phillies will carry three catchers on the 26-man roster in Realmuto, Rafael Marchan and Garrett Stubbs. Realmuto is slashing .259/.344/.352 with one home run and five RBI across 61 plate appearances this season, and he will start behind home plate and bat seventh against Miami on Saturday.
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