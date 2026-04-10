J.T. Realmuto News: Back in lineup Friday
Realmuto (foot) is back in the starting lineup at catcher and batting eighth against the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Realmuto was struck in the foot by a foul tip Tuesday and sat out Wednesday's series finale against the Giants. The off day Thursday provided an extra day of rest for the veteran backstop. Realmuto is slashing .240/.406/.400 with one home run, one RBI, four runs scored and a 5:6 BB:K across 32 plate appearances.
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