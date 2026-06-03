J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto News: Back in Philadelphia lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Realmuto (wrist) will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Realmuto missed Tuesday's series opener after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch Sunday versus the Dodgers, but he's back in there following a one-game absence. The veteran catcher enters play Wednesday having slashed only .192/.259/.260 since May 1.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
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