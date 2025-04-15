J.T. Realmuto News: Belts first homer of 2025

Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Giants.

Realmuto got the Phillies on the board in the second inning, when he took Justin Verlander deep to left-center field for a 387-foot solo homer, and the former brought in another run when his single in the sixth inning brought Kyle Schwarber home. Tuesday was Realmuto's first game since April 2 that he recorded an RBI. He's slashing .245/.327/.367 with four stolen bases, one home run and five RBI in 55 plate appearances this season.