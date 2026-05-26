J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto News: Blasts homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Realmuto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a hit-by-pitch in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Realmuto ended a 29-game homer drought with his second-inning blast. He missed time due to back spasms during that stretch. The catcher is batting a meager .206 (13-for-63) over 18 contests in May, with just three of his hits going for extra bases. On the year, he's hitting .231 with a .621 OPS, two homers, nine RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base over 35 games.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
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