J.T. Realmuto News: Cleared to rejoin lineup
Realmuto (foot) will start at catcher and bat eighth in Monday's game against the Cubs, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Realmuto was held out of the starting nine for Sunday's 4-3 loss to Arizona after fouling a ball off of his foot a night earlier, but manager Rob Thomson never suggested that the veteran backstop was at risk of missing significant time beyond that. A day of rest appears to have provided sufficient time for Realmuto's sore foot to heal, as he'll be back behind the plate as Philadelphia opens a three-game set with Chicago.
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