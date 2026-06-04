J.T. Realmuto News: Cracks go-ahead homer

Realmuto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

After missing Tuesday's contest, Realmuto made in impact in his return Wednesday with his seventh-inning homer off Jason Adam, his third of the year, that put the Phillies ahead 2-1. Realmuto's gotten off to a slow start overall this year, slashing .223/.297/.323 through his first 145 plate appearances, though he's been better of late, posting an .845 OPS in his last nine contests.