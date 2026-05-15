J.T. Realmuto News: Day off Friday
Realmuto is absent from the lineup for Friday's game in Pittsburgh.
It's a routine day of rest after Realmuto had started at catcher in each of the previous six contests. Garrett Stubbs will be behind the dish and batting ninth in Friday's series opener versus the Pirates.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Realmuto See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target27 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target34 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target41 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Realmuto See More