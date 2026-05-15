J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto News: Day off Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Realmuto is absent from the lineup for Friday's game in Pittsburgh.

It's a routine day of rest after Realmuto had started at catcher in each of the previous six contests. Garrett Stubbs will be behind the dish and batting ninth in Friday's series opener versus the Pirates.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
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