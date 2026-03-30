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J.T. Realmuto News: Gets first day off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Realmuto is not in the lineup for Monday's tilt against the Nationals.

Realmuto will receive a day of rest after starting all three games during the weekend set against the Rangers. Rafael Marchan will do the catching and bat ninth in Monday's series opener.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
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