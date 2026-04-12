J.T. Realmuto News: Getting break Sunday
Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Realmuto will head to the bench for Sunday's series finale after going 1-for-8 with a double and four strikeouts in the first two games of the series. Rafael Marchan will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.
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