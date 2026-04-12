J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto News: Getting break Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Realmuto will head to the bench for Sunday's series finale after going 1-for-8 with a double and four strikeouts in the first two games of the series. Rafael Marchan will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
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