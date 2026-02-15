J.T. Realmuto News: In mix for cleanup spot
Realmuto is an option to bat cleanup in 2026, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Manager Rob Thomson considers Alec Bohm the favorite for the role, and it sounds like Adolis Garcia is in contention as well. Realmuto enters his age-35 campaign in fairly evident decline, considering his OPS has dropped steadily in each of the past four seasons, but the possibility of hitting fourth in Philadelphia's lineup at least gives him some upside as a late-round catcher option in fantasy drafts.
