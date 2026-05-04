J.T. Realmuto News: Not in Monday's lineup
Realmuto is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Miami.
Realmuto started each of the previous two contests after returning from the injured list, but he will get a breather for Monday's series finale. Garrett Stubbs will start at catcher and bat eighth for the Phillies.
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