J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto News: Out of Philadelphia lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Realmuto is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Marlins.

Realmuto is getting a day to rest after catching each of the Phillies' last seven games. Garrett Stubbs will be behind the dish and will bat ninth as Philadelphia aims for its sixth consecutive victory.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
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