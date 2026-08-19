J.T. Realmuto News: Out of Philadelphia lineup
Realmuto is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Marlins.
Realmuto is getting a day to rest after catching each of the Phillies' last seven games. Garrett Stubbs will be behind the dish and will bat ninth as Philadelphia aims for its sixth consecutive victory.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Realmuto See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target32 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Realmuto See More