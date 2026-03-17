J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto News: Returns from absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Realmuto (illness) is starting at catcher and batting second Tuesday against the Twins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

He was under the weather for a couple days. Realmuto is batting .235 with one home run in seven games this spring.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
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