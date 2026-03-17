J.T. Realmuto News: Returns from absence
Realmuto (illness) is starting at catcher and batting second Tuesday against the Twins, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
He was under the weather for a couple days. Realmuto is batting .235 with one home run in seven games this spring.
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