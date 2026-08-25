J.T. Realmuto News: Sitting out Tuesday
Realmuto is out of the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Mariners.
Despite being in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak, including a homer during Monday's series opener, Realmuto will ride the pine Tuesday. The Phillies will send Garrett Stubbs behind the plate, batting ninth in the lineup.
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