J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto News: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Realmuto is out of the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Mariners.

Despite being in the midst of a modest four-game hitting streak, including a homer during Monday's series opener, Realmuto will ride the pine Tuesday. The Phillies will send Garrett Stubbs behind the plate, batting ninth in the lineup.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Realmuto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring J.T. Realmuto See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
24 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
31 days ago