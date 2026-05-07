J.T. Realmuto headshot

J.T. Realmuto News: Sitting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Realmuto isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics.

Realmuto has gone 4-for-14 with three RBI and two runs scored in four games since returning from the injured list. He'll get a chance to rest Thursday while Rafael Marchan starts behind the dish and bats ninth.

J.T. Realmuto
Philadelphia Phillies
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