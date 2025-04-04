J.T. Realmuto News: Three hits, two steals in win

Realmuto went 3-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two stolen bases in Thursday's 3-1 win over Colorado.

It was an encouraging effort from Realmuto, who'd gone just 2-for-17 (.118) in four games prior to Thursday's contest. With his two steals, the 34-year-old catcher has already matched his regular-season total from 2024, where he slashed .266/.322/.429 with 14 homers, 47 RBI and 50 runs scored across 413 plate appearances.