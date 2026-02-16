Juan Brito headshot

Juan Brito Injury: Getting chance in utility role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Brito (hamstring) is expected to see opportunities at first base, second base, third base and in right field during spring training, Mason Horodyski of News 5 Cleveland reports.

Brito underwent hamstring surgery at the end of last season, so it's unclear whether he's entering camp at full strength. However, once he's cleared to play, he's expected to get chances in a variety of different roles, and it sounds as though he'll have a legitimate chance to win an Opening Day roster spot. Brito spent 24 games at Triple-A Columbus a season ago, slashing .256/.357/.463 with three home runs, 15 RBI, four stolen bases and 15 runs scored.

Juan Brito
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Brito See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Brito See More
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
123 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
323 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: Final AL Update
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
328 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: American League Update
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
333 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
354 days ago