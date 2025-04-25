Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Juan Brito headshot

Juan Brito Injury: Out 8-to-12 weeks after surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Brito will be sidelined 8-to-12 weeks after having surgery Friday to repair a high-grade ligament sprain in his right thumb, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Brito suffered the injury last week while sliding into a base at Triple-A Columbus. The 23-year-old infielder had been off to a nice start this season with Columbus, slashing .291/.406/.491 with two home runs, four steals and a 10:11 K:BB.

Juan Brito
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now