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Juan Brito News: Expected to be optioned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 5:06am

The Guardians plan to option Brito to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The Guardians plan to promote top prospect Travis Bazzana and are expected to clear a roster spot by optioning Brito, who had rocky first taste of MLB. After being called up to replace Gabriel Arias (hamstring) earlier this month, he slashed .176/.250/.255 over 15 games along with some defensive miscues. Bazzana is expected to become the team's primary second baseman and could remain there when Arias is ready to return.

Juan Brito
Cleveland Guardians
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