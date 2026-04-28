Juan Brito News: Expected to be optioned
The Guardians plan to option Brito to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
The Guardians plan to promote top prospect Travis Bazzana and are expected to clear a roster spot by optioning Brito, who had rocky first taste of MLB. After being called up to replace Gabriel Arias (hamstring) earlier this month, he slashed .176/.250/.255 over 15 games along with some defensive miscues. Bazzana is expected to become the team's primary second baseman and could remain there when Arias is ready to return.
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