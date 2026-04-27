Juan Brito News: Fading into part-time role

Brito is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

After making six consecutive starts following his call-up from Triple-A Columbus on April 7, Brito has now been included in the lineup in eight of the Guardians' ensuing 13 contests. Brito -- who has mustered a lowly .505 OPS over his first 56 plate appearances in the big leagues -- looks like he may have to settle for a part-time role in the middle infield even while the Guardians remain without Gabriel Arias (hamstring).