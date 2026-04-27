Juan Brito News: Fading into part-time role
Brito is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
After making six consecutive starts following his call-up from Triple-A Columbus on April 7, Brito has now been included in the lineup in eight of the Guardians' ensuing 13 contests. Brito -- who has mustered a lowly .505 OPS over his first 56 plate appearances in the big leagues -- looks like he may have to settle for a part-time role in the middle infield even while the Guardians remain without Gabriel Arias (hamstring).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Brito See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: Trending Up in the American League12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Juan Brito See More