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Juan Brito News: Fading into part-time role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Brito is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

After making six consecutive starts following his call-up from Triple-A Columbus on April 7, Brito has now been included in the lineup in eight of the Guardians' ensuing 13 contests. Brito -- who has mustered a lowly .505 OPS over his first 56 plate appearances in the big leagues -- looks like he may have to settle for a part-time role in the middle infield even while the Guardians remain without Gabriel Arias (hamstring).

Juan Brito
Cleveland Guardians
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