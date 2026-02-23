Juan Brito News: Healthy after hamstring surgery
Brito (hamstring) played five innings at second base and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout Friday in the Guardians' 4-2 win over the Reds in Cactus League play.
Brito is back to full health this spring after his 2025 season came to an early end when he underwent surgery on his left hamstring Sept. 12. The 24-year-old is expected to get exposure to three infield spots as well as right field in spring training as he aims to secure a spot on the Guardians' Opening Day roster as a utility man.
