Juan Brito News: Homers again

Brito started at second base went 2-for-4 with with a solo home run in Tuesday's spring game against the Rangers.

Four of Brito's six Cactus League hits have left the park, giving him a lopsided spring line of .176/.222/.529 through 13 games. He's one of a host of competitors for the open job at second base. Brito's defense and speed are mediocre, which means his 20-homer potential needs to be enough to overlook those shortcomings.