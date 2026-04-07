Juan Brito News: Logs two hits in MLB debut
Brito started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Royals.
Brito had a whirlwind 24 hours. He was in Worcester (Mass.) with Triple-A Columbus on Monday when the Guardians called him up to replace shortstop Gabriel Arias (hamstring), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. The 24-year-old infield prospect hopped an early flight Tuesday morning to Cleveland and made his MLB debut in the afternoon. With Arias out of action, Brayan Rocchio moved from second base to short, which opens a position for the switch-hitting Brito, who is poised to assume the strongside of a platoon along with Daniel Schneemann.
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