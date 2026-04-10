Juan Brito News: Making third straight start

Brito will start at second base and bat sixth in Friday's game versus Atlanta.

The switch-hitting Brito started each of the first two games against lefties upon his promotion, and he will remain in the lineup as Atlanta sends righty Bryce Elder to the bump. Brito is 4-for-8 with a pair of doubles in the early going and could continue to see regular playing time at second base while Brayan Rocchio shifts over to shortstop to cover for the injured Gabriel Arias (hamstring).