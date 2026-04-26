Juan Brito News: Misplay leads to runs

Brito started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blue Jays.

Brito doubled and scored in the third inning and walked as part of a ninth-inning rally that fell short. In between, he misplayed a grounder (not ruled an error) that led to Toronto scoring three times in the sixth inning. Brito's made three errors and has a minus-1 Run Value and Outs Above Average since being called up to the majors April 7, but he appears to have some runway with Gabriel Arias (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list and is working on his defense with an infield coach, per Tim Stebbins of MLB.com. The only other big-league options are Daniel Schneemann and Angel Martinez; however, manager Stephen Vogt values Schneemann's versatility and likes Martinez in the outfield.