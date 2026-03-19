Juan Brito News: Optioned to Columbus
The Guardians optioned Brito to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.
Brito logged an .820 OPS over 24 Triple-A games last year, but his attempt at making Cleveland's Opening Day roster will fall short after he slashed just .154/.313/.269 over 32 plate appearances in the Cactus League. The 24-year-old utility man has yet to make his MLB debut, though his defensive versatility figures to help his chances of receiving a midseason promotion.
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