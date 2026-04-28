Juan Brito News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Guardians optioned Brito to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
Brito didn't do much during his first stint in the majors, slashing .176/.250/.255 with a 30.4 percent strikeout rate. He's exiting the roster to clear space for the arrival of Travis Bazzana, who will take over as Cleveland's starting second baseman.
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