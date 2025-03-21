Fantasy Baseball
Juan Brito News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

The Guardians optioned Brito to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

The 23-year-old posted a .177/.222/.529 slash line with four homers over 13 games in spring training and was unable to earn a place on the Opening Day roster. Brito still has a strong chance to make his MLB debut at some point in 2025, especially if he can replicate or improve upon the .808 OPS he produced at Triple-A last year.

