Juan Brito News: Playing time slipping
Brito is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Astros.
Brito's playing time has slipped a bit, as this is the third time he's been absent from the lineup over the last eight games. He's just 1-for-19 with a 1:8 BB:K over that span. Daniel Schneemann will play second base and hit sixth for the Guardians.
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