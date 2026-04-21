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Juan Brito News: Playing time slipping

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Brito is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Astros.

Brito's playing time has slipped a bit, as this is the third time he's been absent from the lineup over the last eight games. He's just 1-for-19 with a 1:8 BB:K over that span. Daniel Schneemann will play second base and hit sixth for the Guardians.

Juan Brito
Cleveland Guardians
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