Juan Brito News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Guardians recalled Brito from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Brito is starting at second base and batting sixth in Tuesday's game against the Royals in what will be his major-league debut. The 24-year-old missed much of the 2025 season due to thumb and hamstring surgeries, but he was off to a hot start at Columbus, slashing .314/.405/.457 with a 6:3 BB:K. Brito should get a good number of reps at second base while Brayan Rocchio shifts over to shortstop to cover for the injured Gabriel Arias (hamstring).
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