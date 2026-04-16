Juan Brito News: Slipping after strong start
Brito went 0-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's 4-2 win over Baltimore.
Brito swung a hot stick upon his call-up from Triple-A Columbus in the wake of Gabriel Arias' hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined until mid-May at the earliest. After going 5-for-12 with a pair of doubles in his first three games, Brito's moved in the other direction; he's gone 1-for-18 with two walks and eight strikeouts over his last six contests.
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