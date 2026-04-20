Juan Brito News: Snaps slide

Brito went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Orioles.

Brito contributed a two-run double to the Guardians' four-run fourth inning. The hit snapped an 0-for-13 slide and his first extra-base hit and RBI since April 8. He's getting regular playing time while Gabriel Arias (hamstring) in on the injured list, but a slash line of .184/.244/263 leaves Brito vulnerable. Daniel Schneemann (.890 OPS) lurks on the 26-man roster, and elite prospect Travis Bazzana is heating up -- .414/.485/.759 in last seven games -- at Triple-A Columbus after a slow start. Brito's also made three errors since arriving in Cleveland, which could prompt a move to replace him.