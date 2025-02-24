Fantasy Baseball
Juan Brito headshot

Juan Brito News: Starts Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Brito started at second base and went 0-for-2 in Sunday's spring game against the Angels.

Brito made his Cactus League debut Sunday. The 23-year-old is one of several players that should see time at second base, a position that remains up for grabs. Gabriel Arias started Saturday's spring opener followed by Brito on Sunday. Expect to see a carousel of names in daily box scores, including prospect Travis Bazzana.

Juan Brito
Cleveland Guardians
