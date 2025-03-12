Juan Brito News: Struggling this spring

Brito is just 2-for-21 at the plate this spring and could be behind Gabriel Arias in the pecking order at second base for the Guardians, Mandy Bell and Tim Stebbins of MLB.com report.

Both of Brito's hits have been home runs, but he's also struck out at a 30.4 percent clip this spring. The 23-year-old is on the 40-man roster but has not yet made his major-league debut, and a trip back to Triple-A Columbus could be in order, at least to start the season.