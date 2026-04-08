Juan Brito News: Two more hits
Brito started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Royals.
Brito made a second straight start at second base and logged two hits in each contest. He's getting a chance with Gabriel Arias (hamstring) out for four-to-eight weeks. Brayan Rocchio, who moved from second to cover shortstop for Arias, is hitting just .216 over 13 games. If Brito maintains the hot bat, he could replace Rocchio as starter when Arias returns.
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