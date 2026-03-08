Juan Burgos News: Sent packing from big-league camp

The Diamondbacks optioned Burgos to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Burgos was one of 15 players dismissed from big-league camp in the Diamondbacks' latest round of roster cuts. The 26-year-old righty was unable to secure a spot in Arizona's Opening Day bullpen after yielding four earned runs on six hits and two walks over 2.1 innings in the Cactus League.