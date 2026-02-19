Juan Lagares News: Retires from professional baseball

Lagares has announced his retirement from professional baseball, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

Lagares last saw action in the majors in 2022 and has played only in the Dominican Winter League the last few years. Slated to turn 37 in March, Lagares slashed .250/.291/.360 over parts of 10 big-league seasons between the Mets and Angels and won one Gold Glove in 2014.