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Juan Mejia News: First blown save in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Mejia picked up a blown save Wednesday in the 5-4 loss to the Rangers, giving up one hit and tallying one strike out over a 0.2 innings.

Mejia inherited the bases loaded with one out and the lead, but allowed a run to score on a pass ball by the catcher Brett Sullivan and on a single by Josh Jung. With several Rockies pitchers getting saves this season, Meija was in the mix for a closer role with three saves heading into this game. The right-hander should still be in the mix for save opportunities as he has not given up an earned run in seven relief appearances.

Juan Mejia
Colorado Rockies
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