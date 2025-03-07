Juan Mejia News: Optioned to Albuquerque

The Rockies optioned Mejia to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.

Mejia spent all of last season with Double-A Hartford, where he accumulated a 5.00 ERA and 1.61 WHIP alongside a 65:30 K:BB across 54 innings. After throwing three scoreless innings in Cactus League play, he'll receive a bump to Triple-A for his age-24 season, though his past minor-league performance doesn't inspire much confidence in a promotion to the majors.